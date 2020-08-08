1/3
Marcia Lynne Philibin Farrimond
1946 - 2020
1946 ~ 2020
"Our Beautiful Sister"
Marcia Lynne Philibin Farrimond passed away on July 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Marcia Lynne was born in Salt Lake City to Thomas Francis Philibin and Marcia Jane Philibin on March 07, 1946. Marcia Lynne attended Judge Memorial Catholic High School and graduated from Olympus High School. Marica Lynne then completed cosmetology school and started her own hair salon, Hair Ltd in Holladay Utah. She was married to Dallas Farrimond and later divorced. Survived by sister Mary Anne Fehr and brother Tom Wade Philibin, sister in law Melody Philibin, nieces Natalie Cook and Megan Philibin Johnson, nephew Thomas John Philibin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Marcia Philibin and long time partner, Gary Steele. Due to Covid 19 concerns a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.wasatchlawn.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
