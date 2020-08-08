1946 ~ 2020
"Our Beautiful Sister"
Marcia Lynne Philibin Farrimond passed away on July 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Marcia Lynne was born in Salt Lake City to Thomas Francis Philibin and Marcia Jane Philibin on March 07, 1946. Marcia Lynne attended Judge Memorial Catholic High School and graduated from Olympus High School. Marica Lynne then completed cosmetology school and started her own hair salon, Hair Ltd in Holladay Utah. She was married to Dallas Farrimond and later divorced. Survived by sister Mary Anne Fehr and brother Tom Wade Philibin, sister in law Melody Philibin, nieces Natalie Cook and Megan Philibin Johnson, nephew Thomas John Philibin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Marcia Philibin and long time partner, Gary Steele. Due to Covid 19 concerns a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.wasatchlawn.com
.