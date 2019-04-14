|
|
Margaret Alice Bowersox Rawlins
1924 - 2019
Margaret Alice Bowersox Rawlins, passed away, April 5, 2019.
Born in Squirrel, Idaho to Maynard P. and Dixie Sharp Bowersox on October 27, 1924. Married Hugh A. Wilson, divorced. Mother of two sons, Andrew L. Wilson and Thomas P. Wilson. Married Warren Y. Rawlins.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flower donations may be made to Primary Children's Medical Center, in the name of Margaret B. Rawlins. Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com
"If you remember me, please do so by loving one another."
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019