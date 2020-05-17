|
|
Margaret Ellen Horsley Eastwood
1932 - 2020
Margaret Ellen Horsley Eastwood passed away May 12, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born March 15, 1932 in Salt Lake City, to Kenneth Albert Horsley and Della Margaret Bertelson. She married Joseph Eastwood September 27, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. She attended Jackson Elementary, Jackson Jr. High, West High School and one year at the University of Utah.
Margaret was the best stay at home mom. She and Joe were active members of the LDS Church in the Rose Park North 6th Ward. They worked together in the Boy Scouts of America Program for 36 years. Both earned their Silver Beaver Award. Crafting writing, crocheting, playing cards, camping with her family on the Snake River, making candy, making people laugh at her humorous readings and being a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers were all things she loved to do.
She is survived by her children: Susan JoAnne Hatsis (Steve), Mesquite, NV; DonnaJoy Hall (David), SLC, UT; KC (Kenneth) Eastwood, Bellevue, NE; Marche' Dellene Benson (John), Lehi, UT; brothers Donald Horsley (Rhonda) Wellsville, UT; Richard Horsley (Violet) Midvale, UT; Dallas Church (Mary), St. George, UT; sisters Marlene Jones (Jack), St. George, UT; Kenna Romano (Corby), Draper, UT; sister-in-law Connie Coates of SLC, UT. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph Eastwood; parents Kenneth and Della Horsley; step-mother Fern Horsley; brother Randy Horsley and many sisters and brothers-in-law.
We want to thank Huntsman Home Care for all the love and devotion they showed her the last weeks of her life. To all her friends and staff at the The Chateau, she loved everyone there and loved all the contests, especially winning them.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 17 to May 18, 2020