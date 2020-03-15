Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771

Margaret Fern Thompson Carpenter

Margaret Fern Thompson Carpenter Obituary
Margaret Carpenter
1920 ~ 2020
Margaret T. Carpenter passed away on March 11, 2020, in Draper, Utah. She was born on March 8, 1920, in Ashton, Idaho to Perry and Olga Thompson. She Married Harmon C. Carpenter on Sept. 2, 1947. Survived by her son, Richard (Kathleen) and their two sons, Samuel and Matthew. Preceded in death and reunited with her husband and 7 siblings. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy Utah. A viewing will be from 10:30-11:00 prior to services. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020
