Margaret Grace Chatwin
1924~2019
Holladay, UT-My name is Margaret Grace (Nelson) Chatwin. I was born on December 9th, 1924 in Murray, Utah at the Modern Maternity Home. After a battle with metastatic melanoma, I got my wish and passed away at home with family on July 4th, 2019. I received my Independence from this Mortal life and I'm finally in my "Happy Place."
Margaret's family would like to express many thanks and appreciation for the care given to Mom by the staff at Ridge Cottonwood, Symbii Home Health and Hospice especially Laura and Holly, Visiting Angels, and Lorraine, Amber, Crystal and friends. With this combined effort, we were able to endure some difficult times and feel the rewards and closure of having done so.
Please join us in celebrating Margaret's life. A viewing will be held Friday, July 12th, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at 10:00 am with funeral services to follow at 11am at the Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary located at 4670 S Highland Drive, Holladay Utah 84117.
Interment at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery located at 3115 E 7800 S Salt Lake City, UT 84121. For the full obituary please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/margaret-grace-chatwin/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 12, 2019