Margaret A. O' Driscoll Hayes "Margie"
1934 ~2020
In loving memory of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother she peacefully passed away at age 86 on Thursday September 24, 2020 alongside her family and caregivers in Sandy Utah.
Margie was born in Cortez Colorado on April 23, 1934 to Frank E .O' Driscoll and Iva Speer O' Driscoll. She was an only child. She later married the love of her life Dan S. Hayes in Salt Lake City Utah. They each had children prior to marrying. Dan having three children; Steven D. Hayes, Catherine Hayes and Terry J. Hayes and Margie having two children Michael G. Romney Hayes and Kathleen A. Romney Hayes. Together they had one child Paul E. Hayes. Margie was so accepting of her extended family. She had multiple grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren whom she adored!
After high school Margie began her successful career path which included working for Skaggs Drug Center, she was the personal Secretary to the owner Sam Skaggs, she later accepted a position of VP Administrative Secretary for his son Don Skaggs at Skaggs Telecommunication Services. Margie's career path later led her to the next position at The Newspaper Agency Corp (Salt Lake City Tribune). She obtained the position of VP of Human Resources. She retired after 18 years. Margie spent countless hours volunteering her time with various organizations. Margie was a vast database of knowledge. She was passionate in everything she did. She loved sunsets, long walks in nature, and her dog Dusty. Margie's legacy will live on through all whom she inspired to Love, Laugh but most of all Live...
Our family extends grateful thanks to Alta Ridge Memory Care for their kindness and compassion in caring for Margie the last few years of her life.
A vigil/ viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from six o'clock pm until eight o'clock at Jenkins- Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, and (10600 So.) Funeral service will be held the next morning on Saturday Oct. 3, 2020 at 10 am at St John The Baptist Catholic Church located at the Skaggs Catholic Center on 300 East 11800 South Draper Utah. The funeral will be live streamed via you tube channel at Saint John The Baptist Catholic Church Draper, Utah.
If attending either service, we ask that you please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be mailed to the Alzheimer's Association
. Utah Chapter, 12894 South Pony Express Road Ste 300, Draper, Ut 84020 or online at alz.org
.
