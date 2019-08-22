|
|
Margaret Hedin Taylor
1925 ~ 2019
Margaret Mary Hedin Taylor, 94, died peacefully at home on Aug. 17, 2019, of natural causes. Margaret was born April 13, 1925, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of William G. Hedin and Mary Weijland Hedin. She played basketball for and graduated from South High School. She married Robert Edward Taylor on June 30, 1945, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of five children.
Margaret loved being with her family. All her grandchildren have fond memories of playing kickball and other games with Gramm. They coaxed her to go down slippery slides and jump on trampolines with them. They loved to play the game Spoons with her. She enjoyed gardening and making her yard beautiful, which included "fluffing" her dirt. She loved to read the Scriptures.
Margaret spent many hours in service to others and often helped those in need. She was filled with the pure love of Christ. Anyone she met considered her the perfect example of someone who loved everyone unconditionally.
Margaret was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served as Primary President three times. The children loved her and brought their children and grandchildren to her house on Halloween for a "hug & treat." Her favorite calling was Primary Chorister. She also enthusiastically encouraged people to sing as Chorister in Sunday School and Sacrament Meeting. She learned to lead music from Spencer Cornwall of the Tabernacle Choir. Her other callings included Relief Society President. and YW presidency member. Together, Bob and Margaret went on a mission to Winter Quarters, where they served in the Visitors Center and the Kanesville Tabernacle. It was one of the highlights of their lives.
For years, Margaret was tenderly cared for by her daughter Susan, who lived with her. Her daughter Cathy and many neighbors and friends also took turns caring for her. She was blessed to have so many people minister to her, enabling her to stay in her own home.
Margaret is survived by her sister Carolyn Hedin Baird; children Robert L. (Cyndi), John W. (Linda), Cathryn M. (Dennis) Bird, Susan C. and Mark H. (Rozann); 15 grandchildren and 17 greatgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, and bothers Roy and Ken.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at noon at the Cottonwood Heights Utah Wasatch Stake Center, 8170 S Short Hills Dr. Friends may call Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Cottonwood Heights Utah Wasatch Stake Center from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. before the funeral. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the General Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019