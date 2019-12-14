|
|
Margaret Hinckley
Forever 21
West Valley City, UT-Margaret Suttcliffe Hinckley passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on December 8, 2019.
Margaret was born on April 5, 1942, in Huddersfield, Yorkshire, England. She was raised there by her loving parents, Amy Moorehouse and Harry Suttcliffe. Growing up in England, Margaret enjoyed exploring several of the great castle ruins, and eating some of her lifelong favorite dishes of fish and chips, kidney pie, and custard.
At the age of 21, she embarked upon a great journey to move to the center of the Mormon Church, and become a US citizen. Along this journey, she spent a year in Boston, Massachusetts, as a nanny to the Alper's family, with which she exchanged annual Christmas cards, for many decades to follow. Her journey reached its conclusion when she came to Salt Lake City, Utah. There she met Lowell Gene Hinckley, and they married on May 7, 1965. She became a US citizen a few years later, after studying hard through a program at Granger High School, in West Valley City, Utah.
Margaret and Lowell raised a family together here in Salt Lake, she frequently traveled with her family on several memorable vacations to places like Disneyland, and numerous visits to Hawaii, having loved the warm weather and the beach there. Margaret was always sure to bring her trusted VHS video camera, so she could capture her family, on film, during each of their summer travels.
Margaret worked with children at Robert Frost Elementary for over 30 years as a duty aid and an occasional substitute teacher, which she referred to as her "fun job." She was often noticed by her current and former students, which in public places, who would excitedly greet her and call "Duty." It was a job she performed with love, and was well beloved in return. Through this job, she also met her best and most devoted friend, Adele Welsh. Together, the two of them shared a great deal of laughter, many adventures with both of their families, and orchestrated countless family yard sales.
Margaret had a passion for interior decorating, which she fueled by weekly yard sale hopping, in which she was a masterful bargain hunter; she took great pride in her extensive and rare doll collection; she also had an appreciation of great music, from artists such as the Everly Brothers; Elvis; Peter, Paul and Mary; and Josh Groban; she also loved pampering all of her cats and dogs throughout the years.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband Lowell and their children, Stephen, David and his wife Kimberly, Kim and her husband Arthur (Roll), Jodie and her husband Alan (Larsen), Richard and his wife Lisa, and numerous grandchildren, as well as many great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her grandson Christopher (Larsen), and her friend, Adele.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM with a viewing one hour prior beginning at 12:00 PM at the Taylorsville 12th Ward, 4505 South 3240 West, West Valley City, Utah. Interment to immediately follow back at Memorial Redwood Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 14, 2019