1/1
Margaret Jane Doran
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1942 ~ 2020
Jane Doran passed away peacefully August 21, 2020 in Clearfield, Utah. She was born March 10, 1942 in St. Peter, Minnesota to George Doran and Irene Connor Doran.
Growing up, Jane was active and did well in school. She attended John Ireland Elementary and St. Peter High School in St. Peter, MN. She attended St. Catherine College in St. Paul and graduated from Ball State in Muncie, IN. She also earned a Masters Degree from Utah State University.
After graduation, Jane moved to Salt Lake City and began her career as an elementary school teacher. Her specialty was teaching first grade students to read. She made sure hundreds of children knew how to read and think; skills that would serve them well in life.
Jane's other passions were English horseback riding, where she competed nationally, and her three Welsh Corgi dogs who never left her side.
Jane is survived by cousins, friends and the many children she helped to educate and raise.
Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved