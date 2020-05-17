|
Margaret Josephine Hays Bettin
1920 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Margaret J (Hays) Bettin lived an astonishing life to the age of 100. She passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Born on March 28, 1920 in the Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT to Josephine and Clarence Hays; Margaret was raised in Park City, UT. In her twenties, she moved to Salt Lake City to work as a telephone operator at Fort Douglas during World War II, where she met her husband Edward Erin Bettin. They were married in the chapel on September 9, 1944.
Margaret kept a meticulous home and took scrubbing floors to an extreme sport. She loved to bake, sew, plant flowers, spend summers at the cabin and fish at Mirror Lake. More importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Margaret was a member and served as president of a women's philanthropic organization, the Women's Utah Motor Transport Association. Devout in her faith, she taught "Catechism of the Catholic Church" classes at the Cathedral of the Madeleine.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her son Tom Bettin (Gail); daughters Pattie Buller (Paul), Michael Bettin, Monica Rotermund (Konrad); seven beautiful grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
The family will celebrate privately until we can safely gather for a proper Irish wake. In the meantime, please visit www.neilodonnellfh.com to share your memories of Margaret or other thoughts. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Utah's Hogle Zoo.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020