Margaret (Denise) Keate
1931 ~ 2019
Margaret "Denise" Keate made her transition peacefully at her Holladay home, while surrounded by family on January 17, 2019 at the age of 87. Denise was born in Gary, In on April 30, 1931 to Gracie and J.G. McCall. Her family relocated to Provo, UT in 1948 where she graduated from Provo High. She married Raymond S. Keate on May 15, 1954 and following in the footsteps of her parents, she raised seven children (born within 9 years) each with their own individual talents and accomplishments. She returned to school completing her degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Utah in 1977. Her goal of obtaining a college degree seemed insurmountable with seven children in tow. Nonetheless, while at the university she even attended classes with her older children - much to their chagrin. Her greatest love and passion was nurturing and empowering young children, first with her own seven children and then as a preschool teacher. She fought for what she believed in and managed life's setbacks with a strong inner faith, which she drew upon throughout her life. A truly compassionate and caring person, she always put the needs of her children and grandchildren before her own. After retiring from teaching, she continued to love and nurture her eleven grandchildren with the same passion and commitment. She was so full of joy with the arrival of each new grandchild - spaced out evenly this time so she could really enjoy each of them individually. Denise was the family historian, everyone in her immediate and extended family relied on her to remember all the details of dates, stories and past events, recounting the many celebrations. Our devoted matriarch will be truly missed by all who had the honor of knowing her. She will be fondly remembered by family and friends for her Irish humor, tenacity, and keen intellect. Her love and spirit will live on in all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The legacy for her life was there is no greater bond than that between mother and child.
Denise is survived by her seven children, Cecelia (Howard Mitchell), Christopher, Margaret, Michael, Catherine, Elizabeth (Mark Kandola) and Mary (Steve Dietz), eleven grandchildren, Jennifer, Natalie, Gregory, Amy, Rebecca, Alexandra, Danny, Kaitlyn, Zachary, Christopher and Lindsay and six great grandchildren. Funeral mass celebration to honor Denise will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11:00am at Saint Vincent De Paul Church, 1375 Spring Lane, SLC, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019