"Lou" Margaret Louise Warnick
1944 ~ 2019
West Jordan, UT-
"Lou" Margaret Louise Warnick passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 at age 75. She was born on August 1, 1944 in Wellington, Texas, and she was always proud to be a Texan! Lou married her "cowboy" on September 17, 1967 in Elko, Nevada, and they spent 52 wonderful years together. They raised six children of their own but mentored and loved hundreds of other kids as the leaders of the Bronco's 4H Club for over 20 years. Lou volunteered over 30 years to the West Jordan Western Stampede Celebration. She truly lived a life of service and was held with the highest level of respect by those who knew her. Lou enjoyed taking trips to Wendover and Las Vegas. "Texas Tea" was her favorite slot machine. She loved being with her family camping, hunting, and just relaxing at home. Lou was a strong lady and she never complained or gave up on anything or anyone. She loved her family and always made sure that everyone was taken care of, especially her sweetheart, Mike. Lou lived a wonderful life and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Mike Warnick, children Denise (Dewey), Von (Glenna), Reed (Carol), Russ, Kelly (George), and daughter in law Rhonda, 26 grandchildren, and 44 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Dave Warnick, and siblings, Doris, Kenneth, Woody, John and Jerry.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah at 11:00 AM with a daytime viewing held from 9:00 - 10:30 AM. An evening viewing will be held at the same location from 6:00 -8:00 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Interment to follow at The West Jordan City Cemetery, 7800 South 1300 West, West Jordan, Utah 84088.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019