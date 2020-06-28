Margaret Mary Dean
Margaret Mary Dean, 87, passed away on June 25, 2020.
A viewing will be held in her honor from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E 10600 S Sandy, UT 84092. A graveside service will follow beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
For a full obituary,
see wilksfuneralhome.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
