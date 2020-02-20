|
Margaret Mary S. Smith-Rowland
1965 ~ 2020
One of the earth's most beautiful souls was called home on Saturday morning. Margaret Mary S. Smith-Rowland, or Meg, as many knew her by, lived her life serving others and always looking for opportunities to spread joy. She fought a valiant battle after suffering an unexpected and massive brain aneurysm just days before Christmas. With loved ones all around, she left us in peace on February 15, 2020.
Meg's journey began on October 10, 1965 in St. Louis, MO, to William J. & Ellen Mary Schantz. She married her best friend and love of her life, Scott Smith, and loved four children as if they were her own. Scott and Meg shared a beautiful home in Riverton.
She served 21 honorable years with the Murray Police Department, and was finishing her beloved career with the Utah Transit Authority Police Department. Meg went above and beyond the call of duty, constantly helping others. Developing relationships, and touching the lives of many, including our homeless community.
She is survived by her husband Scott Smith, step-mother of: Christy Fillerup, Nick Smith (Ashlie), Alisha Smith (Justin), and Katherine Smith (Joshua Samuels). Her Grandchildren: Kautanna Smith, Katie Fillerup, Charlie Smith, Anthony Fillerup, Christina Smith, Ruger Smith, and Lucas Smith. Her parents William J. Schantz, Ellen Mary Schantz. Her sisters: Mary Ditlove, Eileen Pratt, and Kathleen Kennedy. Her brothers and sisters serving in the UTA and Murray Police Departments. And last but not least, her cherished and spoiled fur babies: Bella, Arylss, Dozer, and Lucy.
Funeral Services:
Viewing will be held on Friday Feb 21st from 6:30 to 7:15pm
The Service will begin at 7:15pm.
Proceeding the Colour Guard, a Celebration of Meg's Life will run until 10:30pm.
The Gathering Place at Gardner Village
1100 W 7800 S
West Jordan, UT 84088
In lieu of flowers, contributions towards The would be appreciated.
For a full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020