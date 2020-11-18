Henry, Lisa and family,

We have always been so impressed with your mom. It was evident that there lived a very strong soul in her petite little body. She set such a wonderful example of faithfulness and fortitude and we have always been amazed at her ability to just keep going through all of life’s challenges. She leaves a wonderful legacy in her family and we are certain she will be on the other side of of the veil guiding, loving and prompting the rest of you here.

We pray that you will feel peace and comfort in knowing that she will be waiting for that heavenly reunion.

We love you dearly❣

Kent and Shellie Njord

Shellie Njord

Friend