|
|
1926 ~ 2019
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 Margaret Smith Miller, beloved mother to five, grandmother to thirteen, and great-grandmother to twenty-four children, passed away at the age of 93 in Bountiful, Utah. Margaret was born on March 13, 1926 in Nephi, Utah. The daughter of Calvin Schwartz and Ethel Lucile Smith, she was one of 13 children. Two sisters, Helen Rabe of Ogden and Claudia Landro of Salt Lake City, survive her. Margaret was proud of her Smith heritage and accomplishments of her talented, loving and close-knit family. She raised three daughters and two sons. She is survived by those adoring children and spouses welcomed into the family as her own: Susan, Steven (Jackie Burggraf), David (Karen Roberts), Melinda (Sherman Early) and Kathryn (Kim) (Tory Friddle). Margaret would love to have you donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the which she supported in love of family members. To honor her devotion to her family, her greatest joy, a family Celebration of Life has been planned for Saturday, September 21, 2019. Please view the entire obituary at the online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019