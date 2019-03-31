|
|
1923 ~ 2019
Our dear Mom, Grandmother, and Friend, Margaret Snyder, passed away at Highland Care Center on March 23, 2019. She was born September 24, 1923 in Groningen, The Netherlands, to Geert and Antje DeVries. She married Gail Snyder in 1942. They had six children. Gail passed away in 1974. Mom liked family gatherings, good food, television and The Jazz.
Survived by daughter, Vicky Snyder Evans; sons: Mark (Linda), Scott (Ivy), and Jeff; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Gail; son, Randy Snyder; daughter, Sherry Halverson; grandson, Sean Snyder; two brothers; and one sister.
Viewing will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 So. State St., from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. Graveside Memorial at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery, 3401 Highland Dr.
Special thanks to the staff at Highland Care Center and Viejo Hospice. Mom loved you all, in her own special way.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019