Margaret Sundstrom
1943 ~ 2020
Margaret Sundstrom, age 76 of Woods Cross, UT, passed away on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020. She was born to Parley and Bernice Booth on June 1st, 1943. Her mother passed away when she was fairly young and it wasn't long before she was on her own fending for herself. She learned to be independent at a young age while living in the Avenues of Salt Lake City with friends.
She married her husband, David Howard Sundstrom on October 29, 1962 and became sealed in the Salt Lake City temple in June 1964. The two eventually settled in Woods Cross, Utah where they raised their four children. She lived in the same Woods Cross neighborhood for over 50 years until she had to enter an assisted living center. She loved her many friends and neighbors, who she regularly had lunch with or who would join her on her treasure hunting adventures.
Aside from being a mother, her greatest joy was being a grandma. She spoiled her three grandsons, Spencer, Perry and Evan and they all know how lucky they were to be loved by her. She was very excited when two granddaughters, Valerie and Elizabeth, joined the family a few years ago. She loved them and they loved their grandma very much.
She is survived by her husband, David; sons, John David (Kim) and Stephen (Jill); brother, Mark Booth (Diane); and her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her two daughters, Valerie (Jim) Beilfuss and Kelly (Eric) Richardson. Both were born with Cystic Fibrosis and eventually passed away as young adults. This loss deeply affected her and there wasn't a day that she didn't think about them.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Friday February 7th at the Woods Cross church (1500 S 800 W, Woods Cross, UT). Viewing to be held Thursday from 6 - 8 PM at Russon Mortuary (295 N Main St, Bountiful,) and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, at the church prior to services. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020