Margaret Welker Nielson Kazmierski
1919 - 2019
Margaret Welker Nielson Kazmierski left this earth to join her heavenly family on August 31, 2019 at the age of 100 years. She lived a long and productive life and will be missed by the many people she loved. She was born in Paris, Idaho on August 8, 1919 to Roy A. Welker and Elizabeth Hoge and was one of nine children. She married Grant E. Nielson in the Logan LDS Temple on June 17, 1942. After his passing in 1988, she married Edward J. Kazmierski on May 16, 1992 in Reno, Nevada. She spent three years in Germany while her father served as a mission president in Berlin. After finishing college, she taught school in southern Utah and then moved with Grant to Van Nuys California where they raised their family. She returned to teaching in the local high school when all the children left home and also volunteered with the Red Cross. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various positions throughout her life, especially those involving music. She taught piano lessons into her nineties in Grover Beach, California where she lived with Edward until he passed away in 2015. She moved to South Jordan, Utah in 2017.
She is survived by her children Michael (Doris) Nielson of Cambria, California, Becky (Bob) Green of Hermiston, Oregon, Melinda (Dan) Daniels of Dayton, Ohio and Nancy (Alan) Bugg of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 19 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands Grant and Edward, two great grandsons, two brothers and six sisters. She will be remembered for her kindness to others and a legacy of service.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Mortuary-Riverton Chapel, 3688 West 12600 South, where friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at a later date in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, Sylmar, California. The family suggests memorials to the LDS Humanitarian Fund.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019