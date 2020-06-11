Marge Hong

1921 ~ 2020

Marge Hong passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1921 in Guangdong China and immigrated to the United States in 1948. She lived her adult life in Salt Lake City raising her family, then she moved to San Francisco for 10 years as a city dweller, learned to take public transportation, enjoyed the great cuisines in the Bay Area and loved to visit Marin County and Napa Valley. She returned to Salt Lake City for her remaining years.

Marge was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a respected community leader. She was a kind and loving person who was always willing to help others and was a mentor to many people. She was a fabulous cook and baker, talented seamstress who often designed her own patterns, gardener and avid reader. She was a smart woman who placed great value in her continual quest to learn new things and expand her knowledge. In her senior years she attempted to learn to use the computer, iPad and Apple Watch and she mastered using the iPod to play her Chinese and Christmas music. Her favorite pastime was playing mahjong with her friends and family; this always brought a smile and hours of joy to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Yuen Hong, and her two sisters. She is survived by her children Marianne, Mary Jean, David (Ming), and Shirley (Steven); grandchildren Jennifer (Joseph), Jamie, Monica, Davis, Lisa and Sean; and great-grandchildren Lincoln, Ella, Ocean, Jaylee, Jace, Addison and Kaden. She will always be dearly loved, deeply missed and forever in our hearts.

Our family would like to extend our love and appreciation to the staff at The Ridge Foothill and to Julie Ferrin, her nurse, with Brio Hospice for their compassion and tender loving care of our Mom.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service for the immediate family only. Donations can be made in honor of Marge Hong to an organization of your choice. A Celebration of Marge's Life will be held at later time.



