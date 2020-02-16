|
Our beloved mom, Margeen, passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 90 on February 7, 2020 in Holladay, UT. She was born on April 12, 1929 in Logan, UT to Maud and Melvin Woodruff. Her parents divorced when she was young, so she split time between her father's farm in Logan and her mother's home in Salt Lake City. It was on the farm in Logan that she discovered her love of animals and nature.
After graduating from East High School, she attended the University of Utah and earned a double major in education and geology. She enjoyed education and went on to become a beloved schoolteacher at William Penn and Meadow Moor Elementary Schools. Margeen married Cloris Watts in 1950 and together they raised four children. While raising a family, she also developed a passion for architecture and landscaping. She participated in the building and landscaping processes for multiple homes that she and her family lived in over the years. Her love of the outdoors took her on many adventures to the mountains, lakes, rivers and beaches to gather natural treasures that she loved. It wasn't uncommon to find piles of beautiful rocks, driftwood and seashells in the trunk of the family car! She also found joy in genealogy and devoted countless hours attending family reunions, researching and creating genealogy records for her family - and, she did it all without the internet! After a divorce in 1975, she remarried. She and her second husband enjoyed traveling throughout the southwest.
Margeen was a beautiful, funny lady with a sparkle in her eye. Her love of people allowed her to meet many wonderful friends throughout her life. Although she outlived most of her longtime friends, she continued to make new friends right up until her passing in the Spring Creek Assisted Living Facility. She enjoyed entertaining her fellow residents and staff members with her quick wit and sarcasm. She loved her caregivers and appreciated their friendship and the care they provided. Margeen is preceded in death by her parents, spouses and son, Van. She is survived by daughters, Lara and Sue and son, Preston as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Margeen's final wishes included cremation and a family celebration/internment at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Humane Society of Utah in honor of her love of animals.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020