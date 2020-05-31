Margene Fife Robbins
May 10, 1930 - May 29, 2020
Margene Fife Robbins, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grand mother, age 90, passed away on May 29, 2020, at Spring Gardens Senior Living in Holladay from complications of Alzheimers.
Margene was born May 10, 1930, in Salmon, Idaho to Lucetta May Godfrey and Del Monte Fife. She was the 5th of 6 children and the last surviving sibling. Her childhood was spent on a large cattle ranch in Salmon. She learned to drive big farm equipment in her youth, and she went on cattle drives from Idaho to Montana with just her dad and little brother during WWII. Margene learned that when she set her mind to it she could do just about anything. She had unshakable grit. She also was a good student and smart. As a teen she moved to Salt Lake City where she attended South High School, and met Lewis Earl Robbins. Margene and Lew were married in the Salt Lake Temple on October 29, 1949, when she was 19. They were married for 65 years before Lew passed away on March 20, 2014.
Margene was an avid skier and always had the most fashionable ski outfits. While Lew was teaching ski lessons, she would take all 5 children to Solitude Ski Resort every Saturday and teach them to ski. She remained physically active all her life. In her 60s she could be seen riding a banana seat bike to the store.
She was always a hard worker. No job ever intimidated or seemed too hard for her. She taught herself to sew at a young age and she became such an excellent seamstress that she did it professionally to supplement the family income. Her sewing money paid for many lessons and extras for her children. She could even make her own patterns for custom clothing. Margene made many beautiful wedding dresses for both clients and family members.
When her children were mostly grown Margene wanted to become a better gardener, so she took classes at the Utah State Extension in Salt Lake and became a certified Master Gardener. Her manicured yard was featured on several garden tours and she taught many gardening classes. Margene's family loved the fresh vegetables and raspberries from her extensive garden.
Keeping her family united and close was a priority to Margene. When her children were mostly grown she had the entire family come together every Sunday night for a homemade dessert and fun games, maybe even a water fight. All the family looked forward to it, especially the children. She was fun, loved to tease, and was known for a bit of light-hearted card cheating. She knew each of her grandchildren personally and was interested in each of their lives, always showing support and love.
Margene was an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving wherever she was needed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lew and her daughter Judy Emery. She is survived by her children Lamont Robbins (Connie), Gordon Robbins (Susan), Deena Lofgren (Dan), Jana Paul (Mark), and son-in-law Dennis Emery, as well as 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family graveside service and burial in the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2020.