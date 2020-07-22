1/1
Margene Madsen Weir
1930 - 2020
Margene Madsen Weir, age 90, passed away on July 19, 2020. Margene was born to Urban S. Madsen and Ethel Anne Jackson on July 6, 1930 in Fountain Green, Utah. She married James Harold Weir on June 9, 1948 and were sealed on February 17, 1954.
Margene and Harold had 10 children: Larinda (died April 13, 1975), Deanna (Steven), Roger (Lolli), Cory Lou (Heber), Melanie (Jerry), Jeanne (Bryan), Harold (Roxanne), Daniel (Kare), Burke, Jonathan (Julie). Margene loved her family.
Friends can visit with the family on Thursday evening, July 23rd from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, in Millcreek, Utah. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25th at 10:30 am for family only, attendance is limited to 70 people. The funeral service will be live streamed at HolbrookMortuary.com for friends and extended family to watch. Burial at 1:00 pm at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT. We ask that masks be worn and proper social distancing followed for all services.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
I LOVED Margene. She was not one to share much about herself, but served many through her musical talent and other special gifts. She sat in the same place in Relief Society every Sunday as long as her health allowed. When I taught RS, I would often focus on Margene because she gave me encouragement that I was been understood. She 'lite' up my life and have missed her a lot for the many months. My God bless her family.
Barbara Richards
Friend
July 22, 2020
Margene was a kind hearted, thoughtful and generous neighbor. She handmade sweet gifts for us and we enjoyed her piano music in primary. She is missed but may she Rest In Peace.
The Stoll Family
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Weir family at this difficult time. Margene was a true example of a life well lived with kindness and love for all. She did a great job raising all of you. God bless. ❤
Katrina Williams Katsarelis
Family
