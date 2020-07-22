Margene M. Weir
1930 ~ 2020
Margene Madsen Weir, age 90, passed away on July 19, 2020. Margene was born to Urban S. Madsen and Ethel Anne Jackson on July 6, 1930 in Fountain Green, Utah. She married James Harold Weir on June 9, 1948 and were sealed on February 17, 1954.
Margene and Harold had 10 children: Larinda (died April 13, 1975), Deanna (Steven), Roger (Lolli), Cory Lou (Heber), Melanie (Jerry), Jeanne (Bryan), Harold (Roxanne), Daniel (Kare), Burke, Jonathan (Julie). Margene loved her family.
Friends can visit with the family on Thursday evening, July 23rd from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, in Millcreek, Utah. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25th at 10:30 am for family only, attendance is limited to 70 people. The funeral service will be live streamed at HolbrookMortuary.com
for friends and extended family to watch. Burial at 1:00 pm at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT. We ask that masks be worn and proper social distancing followed for all services.