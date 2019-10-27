|
Margery Mae Kiskadden Baum
1920 - 2019
Margery Mae Kiskadden Baum "Kissy" died with family near on October 21st, 2019, at her home in SLC, Utah at the age of 98.
Margery is the daughter of the late William Walter and Irene Sylvia Price Kiskadden. She was the wife of the late Thomas I Baum and a second marriage to the late William Baum, both from Heber. She and Tom had six children. She is survived by Richard Baum, Sandra Foster, Lynn Baum, Kathy Baum and Rebecca Baum, all of Utah. She is preceded in death by her son Robert Kiskadden Baum, brother Robert Morgan Kiskadden and sister Rene Kiskadden Ewers. Margery was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 2, 1920 and christened at the First Presbyterian church.
Margery attended Wichita High East, Lindenwood College, Wichita State and Kansas University. While in school, she was a fashion model for local department stores. After Pearl Harbor, she worked at Beech Aircraft where she met her future husband, Tom who was a test pilot at the same plant. Her children remember her as an intelligent and elegant woman. She was crucial to the development and running of the dairy farm, ranch and real estate businesses in Heber, Utah. She strongly encouraged each child to further their education. She was accomplished in fine arts, oil painting, watercolor and interior design. She cooked amazing meals, maintained a beautiful home and garden, planted flowers, trees and was a master seamstress. She was a generous and charitable woman who taught her children honesty and even manners. She will always be remembered by her family for in-person talks, letters, cards and phone calls in which she offered strength, courage and humor. We will strive to carry her generous spirit forward in each of us. She attributed her long years to the practice of gratitude in her daily life.
Her memorial service is 11 AM on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Salt Lake City, 12 C Street East, SLC, UT 84103. Viewing is 1 hour prior to service. Pastor Steve Aeschbacher will officiate. All are welcome to attend. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in SLC. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] We would like to thank her immediate family who worked to allow her to remain in the comfort of her own home. We also sincerely thank her pastor, medical and hospice teams.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019