1944 ~ 2020

Margie Ann Yribar passed away peacefully at home on June 11th, 2020.

Margie was born January 29, 1944 in Murray, Utah to Phillip Holmquist and Lorraine Lemon Holmquist Parry. She graduated from Highland High School in 1962. Margie then went to work for Walker Bank, retiring in the 80's as an Operations Officer. Thereafter, Margie worked for other financial institutions in the Salt Lake Valley. After her career in banking, Margie worked for Towers Plumbing until her retirement in 2010. Margie had a zest for life and a quick wit. She loved her animals (especially owls), her garden, and a round of golf with friends-especially with her long time companion Clifford Tripp. She is survived by many friends who will dearly miss her-including her dog Heidi.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Best Friends Animal Society.



