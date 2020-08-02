Margie Cornell was born Freda Margaret Brewin in Stanton-under-Bardon, Leicestershire, England on July 18, 1951 to her parents Denis and Brenda Brewin. Margie had four brothers David, Peter, Norman and Christopher and one sister Pam. Margie joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and met her best friend Margi Ford at the Western Park branch. Margie met Darrell Knowles while he was on his mission in England and later moved to the United States when she was twenty where they married and had four daughters Diane, Julie (Robert), Wendy (Lee) and Kelly (Brian). Later they were divorced. Margie married Michael Cornell and they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary this year and spent 27 years together. Margie loved her grandchildren Alisha, Tristan, Kaya, Tyler, Quincy, Zachary, Allison, Kacey and Sydni and her great grandchildren Mariah (who is in Heaven) Madisynn, Violet, Liam and Mylo (due next year). They will miss her very much.
Margie was a graduate of the Bryman School. Later she spent most years teaching Medical Assisting at various schools and was loved by her students and coworkers alike. She loved sunflowers, getting cards for every occasion, and watching English Premier League soccer (Go Foxes!) with Mike and their dog Brodie. Margie was known for her sense of humor and had many witty sayings like "don't get your knickers in a twist". Margie loved to cook for others and was well-known for her roast beef and Yorkshire pudding with gravy!
Margie is preceded in death by her father, mother, and granddaughter; mother-in-law June Bates; stepdaughter Michele; and her dog Odie. Margie was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and wife and will leave a huge hole in our hearts, though her memory will stay with us forever.
