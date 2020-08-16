Margie Foster Gonzales

1934 ~ 2020

Margie Foster Gonzales, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family members on August 12, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Margie was born in Salt Lake City to Ethel Ball and William Waide Foster on November 20, 1934. She was one of 12 children.

Margie was sweet with a side of spicy. She spoke her mind and had a great sense of humor. You never had to guess what she was thinking because she'd come right out and tell you. She was authentic and always knew what to say to uplift your spirit. This woman dedicated her life to children. Not only was she a biological grandmother to many grandkids and great-grandkids, neighborhood kids addressed her as "grandma," as well. She took care of everybody and made everyone feel welcome. Margie loved kids and animals alike. She was never without a furry companion. Cats were her favorite and she always had one by her side. Margie loved to sing and listen to old classic country music. She enjoyed playing board games and putting together puzzles with her grandchildren. Margie didn't have an easy life, but she made the best out of any situation. She faced many hardships but always put her children first. She was very independent and didn't like to rely on anybody. It was much easier for her to offer help, than to ask for help. This world lost a very special soul, but it was Margie's time to rest. She is finally at peace and with our Heavenly Father.

Margie will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her ex-husband George Gonzales, her 6 daughters Susan (Chuck) Ferguson, Pam (Rory) Christensen, Lori Maestas, Sherill Edgell, Caroline (Ron) Roller, and Rebecca (Matthew) Parker, her best friend Susan Towle, and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she was very close with.

The viewing for Margie will be held at Serenicare Funeral Home 2281 s W Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. 84106 on Wednesday August 19th, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. A Graveside Service will be held after the viewing at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 s Redwood Rd. Taylorsville, Utah. 84123.

The family would like to thank the nurses and aids at Valeo Home Health and Hospice, especially Lisa. Margie really liked her.



