We so love our dear friend Margit Bloomquist. Her love, warm smile, and practical advice has been a great blessing to us.



Having had the pleasure of being in the same Winder West 4th Ward with she and Melvin for a time, we were often blessed by their warm hospitality. Margit taught us wonderful, practical skills for our food storage as she served as a Relief Society counselor. Her laughter was infectious and always lifted us.



We join with her family in expressing gratitude to the Lord she was able to return to her Heavenly Father and family members on the other side of the veil. Our condolence's to you also as you adjust to the loss of her presence with you.



Love,

Dorothy Moser and Sue Berry



Dorothy Moser

Friend