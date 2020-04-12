|
1936 - 2020
Maria Aurora Salazar passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 at her home. She was born on
October 18, 1936 in Pagosa Junction, Colorado to Maria Tranquilina Archuleta and Manuel Chavez.
She graduated from Durango High School in Colorado, and Steven-Henagar's Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. She worked for the government as a bookkeeper and later became a seamstress. Her first vocation was always a wife, mother, and homemaker.
She married Joseph P. Salazar on April 28, 1962 at Sacred Heart Church in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was an active member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church. She was Utah Catholic woman of the year in 1988 and again in 2005, altar society member at Sacred Heart Church, and a Eucharistic minister at St. Patrick Church. She was a Eucharistic minister to the sick and homebound for many years. She provided help to the elderly for many years as a volunteer through Aging Services of Salt Lake City. She was always helping others. Her selfless generosity and unlimited love for her family and friends will be missed.
She enjoyed sewing, reading, making puzzles, and spending time with her family. She loved her spouse, children, and grandchildren; including her neighbors, Mike, Jeanine, their children, and grandchildren. They are part of our family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jon Thomas Salazar (seven mos.); brother, Manuel A. Chavez; and nephews, Nathan Rivas and Timothy Salazar.
Survived by her spouse, Joseph P. Salazar; son, Jay P. Salazar of Newport Beach, CA, daughter, Anna M. Salazar-Burrus (Pat) of Bend, OR, daughter, Eva M. Salazar-Davidson (Charlie) of Harpswell, Maine, son, Matthew F. Salazar of Mission Viejo, CA. Grandchildren; Jacob D. Burrus, Anika R. Burrus, Nicole C. Burrus, Zachary B. Davidson, and Courtney M. Davidson. Sisters; Ruby Fiorini of Tacoma, WA, Emma Waganer of Rifle, CO, Pauline Suazo of Salt Lake City, UT, Stella Rivas (David) of Sandy, UT, Libby Rodriguez of Sacramento, CA, Connie Moreno (Edward) of Hayward, CA, Lydia O'Hearn (James) of Hayward, CA and Bennie Gomez (John) of Hayward, CA. Goddaughter, Emma Gallegos, many nephews, nieces, and great nephews, and great nieces.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral Directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the staff at Huntsman Cancer Institute and to the incredible loving hospice team at Intermountain Homecare & Hospice. They were the hands, feet, and eyes of Our Lord when they cared for her and our father with such compassion and love. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions/donations to:
Intermountain Homecare & Hospice, Intermountain Foundation , Dept. # 2672210, P.O. Box 26722, Salt Lake City, Utah 84126.www.intermountainHealthcare.org/giving-volunteering/
Or Huntsman Cancer Foundation (HFC), 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108 (www.huntsmancancer.org/goving/foundation/ways-to-give/in-menory-honor.php)
