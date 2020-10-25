1934 ~ 2020

Maria Gonzalez (Rose Russo) died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home with her family present.

She was born on June 8, 1934 in Chicago, Il. and was adopted by a family friend of the mother. It was kept a secret until DNA uncovered the secret three years ago. Maria is survived by her daughter, Antonia, her sons Peter, Carlos, and Stephen and numerous grand, great-grand, and great-great grandchildren. She left behind many dear friends she made while living in West Jordan. She loved them all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Victoria Garcia and her daughter Teresa (Vicky) and her sons Andrew and John (Angelo). My mother saw the good in every person. She loved animals and fed the wild birds and feral cats daily. She will be dearly missed by her children and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 28 at 10 am at the Mountain Shadows ward house at 7925 South 2700 West in West Jordan. Wear a mask and social distance.



