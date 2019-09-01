|
|
Maria Hladun Nygard
1920 ~ 2019
Always a practical woman, Maria Nygard chose to write her own obituary:
Maria Hladun Nygard, widow of Percy Lloyd Nygard, took her last breath on
August 21, 2019.
"I have lived a life of diversity. I was born in Malonton, Manitoba Canada on March 26, 1920 to immigrant parents, Petro Hladun of Austria and Pauline Domarchuk of Poland. I married Percy, who was born to Norwegian immigrant parents in Battrum, Saskatchewan Canada on November 1, 1918. He served in the Royal Canadian Army. In 1952, we emigrated to the United States where we raised three children: Barry, Linda, and Sandra. We have six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. I attribute my good health and longevity to regular exercise in the pool. I am a body donor. As an immigrant and a daughter of immigrants, I am thankful for a life in a wonderful and EVOLUTIONARY world!"
The family wishes to thank Inspiration Hospice for their help and loving care in Maria's final days. We would also like to acknowledge the people and groups that enriched our mother's long life: the South Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, the Sandy Senior Center, especially the Shutterbugs and Freethinkers Association, and all her friends at Sandy Physical Therapy and Aquatics where she led exercises three times a week. There will be no services, our only request is that everyone will take Maria's advice to heart: Take time to stop and smell the roses!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019