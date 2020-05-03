|
|
Maria Luisa Allen
02/02/1932 ~ 04/30/2020
Maria Luisa Pezzaglia was born on a Tuesday in Milan, Italy to Pierina Martiri and Giulio Pezzaglia. She was raised here with her two brothers and two sisters in a loving, Catholic home.
As a young lady, Maria attended a Bingo Parlor in France, where she met Lyle Blaine Allen. He was a tall Army Chief Warrant Officer - also the Bingo caller for the evening - and he was quickly smitten with this petite, lively Italian lady. Lyle and Maria married on May 25, 1957 in Chapel Voluceau in Paris. They immediately started their family welcoming Anna and Mark in Oklahoma, and John in Germany. They finally settled in SLC to raise their family.
Maria had a zest for life! She enjoyed socializing and merriment and did not want to miss out on anything. She loved making her delicious Italian food for family and friends. She was actively involved in the Catholic church and always proud of her children's Mass participation through song. She enjoyed golf and bowling leagues, visiting her family in Italy, and, never one to sit still, she became a grocery demo lady in her later years. All who knew Maria will agree that her station was likely the cleanest, and because she called everyone "beautiful," she sold a lot of product!
Maria is preceded in death by her dear Lyle; and her beloved parents; and siblings. She is survived by Anna, Mark (Laurie), John (Mandy); loving niece Patty and family; extended Italian family; and her five grandchildren: Brian (Brie), Natalie, Lieren, Lexie (Chris), and Jacob,Jesse (Kim) and Justin (Kylee)
Maria suffered with dementia for several years, but we will always remember her for the little dynamo she was. Our heartfelt thanks to Legacy Village of Taylorsville and CAREGIVERS EVERYWHERE for your dedication and service. We are grateful.
Graveside services will be at Mount Calvary where she will lie next to her Lyle. Riposare in Pace, Mama! Ciao Nonna! Godspeed Beautiful!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020