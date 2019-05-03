|
|
Marian C. Mallory
1950 ~ 2019
Marian Copier Mallory passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019, surrounded by her adoring family. Marian was born on January 8, 1950 to Floris and Eva Copier. She married her sweetheart, Michael Mallory, on February 16, 1973 in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised five beautiful children together. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Pepperwood Chapel at 2195 East Pepperwood Drive, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, May 3rd, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah. Another viewing will be held from 11:00-11:45 am prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens. Please visit www.larkincares.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2019