1924-2019
Marian Nelson, 95, died peacefully on July 1, 2019. Born in Salt Lake on February 25, 1924 to Arline and Dale Foote, she attended South High School and the University of Utah. As a young woman she drove a Model-T Ford, learned to fly a bi-plane, and worked as a photographer for the Salt Lake Herald and the Deseret News.
She often said, "nothing is more important than family" and she made a family that included children who needed a home. She was a lover of books and ideas; in 1955 she joined with friends to start Daria, a book club that has met continually for 64 years. As the school Social Worker at South High she organized a "Cultural Assembly" to showcase the richness of diversity among the students, an approach so successful it has become a tradition in many Utah schools. She loved bright colors and on retiring became a folk artist in soft sculpture; her works were shown in galleries and on the pages of the Tribune. She was a walker and a hiker. She went on her last backpacking trip at the age of 78, and walked twice a day until the end of her life. She found fellowship in the Unitarian Church and served on the board of Friendship Manor, where she lived happily for several years.
Marian is survived by her son, Mark Nelson (Joan) of Idaho Springs, CO; daughter, Janet (Jessie) Sullivan (David Schiller) of New Rochelle, NY; son, Scott Nelson (Linda) of Salt Lake City; her granddaughters: Marni Lyons, Molly Nestor, Katie Hildebrand, Erika Sullivan, Sierra Rose; 9 great- grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.
Marian's life will be celebrated at the First Unitarian Church, 569 South 1300 East, Sunday, July 21 @ 3 PM. Flowers or donations are entirely unnecessary. If you knew Marian, have an adventure in her memory.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 5 to July 7, 2019