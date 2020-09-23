1/2
Marian Munson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Rae Munson
1931 ~ 2020
St. George, UT-Marian Munson, age 89, passed away on Sept. 17th, 2020, in St. George, Utah with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. She was born on March 16th, 1931, in Gunnison, Utah to Dorothy and Grant Jepson. She married Gene Moreland Munson on May 28th, 1955.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Munson Foley, grandchildren Brooke Behunin, Chelsey Behunin, Kyle Behunin, Matthew Munson, and Trevor Munson.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gene Munson, sons Mark Munson and Wayne Munson.
Interment will be at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
West Jordan, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved