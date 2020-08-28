1/1
Marian Ridges Romney
Marian Ridges was born in the LDS Hospital 10 July 1936. She is the oldest child of Melvin Hyde Ridges and Fannie Ann Scott. She attended Ensign Elementary, Bryant Junior High and East High School, where she met Miles Romney. She attended the U of U and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She and Miles were sealed in the Salt Lake temple and celebrated their 61st anniversary in July. She taught school at Washington and Dilworth Elementary Schools. After her retirement, she and Miles served a 2-year mission to Russia. She served in many church, community and civic organizations. Music was her 2nd love and was always an integral part of her life.
She and Miles are the parents of 5 children: Luanne Porter (Blake), Mark Romney (Monica Austen), Carole Noel (Wright), Scott Romney (Christine), and Susan Hoag (Jared). They are the grandparents of 20, and greats to 3. She will also be missed by her beloved brother, Doug Ridges (Mary).
She is preceded in death by her parents, and a granddaughter. Many thanks to Visiting Angels, Aspen Ridge Hospice and Dr. Margaret Lunt for their excellent and compassionate care. Donations to LDS Missionary Fund, or the Alzheimer's Association are requested in lieu of flowers.
Viewing at Holbrook Mortuary (3251 S. 2300 E., SLC, UT) 6-8p, Friday August 28. Graveside Service at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park (3401 Highland Dr., Millcreek, UT) 10am, Saturday August 29. Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
August 26, 2020
Marian was an important support to me especially while Glade was in the military. We took classes together and shared ideas we had for teaching and raising children. Luanne and I enjoyed saying hello to our same name but I liked to remind her she misspelled it. May good memories soften your loss at this time.
LouAnn Ferre Olsen
Friend
August 26, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Marian's passing. I had the privilege of teaching with her at Dilworth and she also taught my son in kindergarten. May you find peace at this difficult time.
Sharon Gallagher
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Marian was a gifted and devoted teacher. I had the privilege of working at Dilworth with her. And- she was a lot of fun!
Kathryn S Cahoon
Coworker
