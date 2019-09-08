Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
Marian Rose Peck


1930 - 2019
Marian Rose Peck Obituary
Marian"Sally" Rose Peck
December 9, 1930 -
September 4, 2019 - Age 88
Our dearly beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Marian "Sally" Peck, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019, with her family by her side in Bountiful, Utah.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, where a viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment- Lakeview Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
