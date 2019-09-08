|
|
Marian"Sally" Rose Peck
December 9, 1930 -
September 4, 2019 - Age 88
Our dearly beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Marian "Sally" Peck, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019, with her family by her side in Bountiful, Utah.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, where a viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment- Lakeview Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019