|
|
Marianne Banks Dutson1966 ~ 2019
Our beautiful Marianne Banks Dutson passed away this last Thursday night, September 5, 2019 at 10:10 p.m. at the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City. She had just suffered a second heart attack in her life (surviving the first in 2005), which resulted in severe damage to her brain. Her family made the ultimate, heartbreaking decision to take her off of life support, as she could no longer be her fiercely independent self in this life.
Marianne was born on October 1, 1966 in Fargo, North Dakota. Her family included her parents, Barbara Barnes and Lavoir A. Banks and four brothers: Mark, Jon (Jennifer), Paul (Lety), and James Banks. Marianne graduated from Larkin High School in Elgin, Illinois and then from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah with a Bachelor's degree in Secondary Education. Marianne was a devoted life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ serving a full time LDS Service Mission in Ecuador. She loved teaching children and youth throughout her life and had a tremendous positive impact on numerous people, including her family. She was thrilled to find energy contributing and fulfilling her church callings, including a week at Young Women's camp in Heber City, Utah last month. She loved being with her girls in Primary and Young Women's.
Marianne married Garrett Quayle Dutson on August 12, 1995 in the Manti Utah LDS Temple after meeting in the Vernon Hills, Illinois LDS single's ward and becoming the Branch's "success couple number six". Together they raised four amazing children: Courtney (21), Benjamin (19), Cameron (17), and Zachary (14). The family lived in Illinois and Utah and enjoyed family activities including the outdoors, music, sports, travel, and just being together. Marianne and her family also enjoy their many cats and dogs. Marianne was particularly proud of their children's talents and accomplishments in school, music, sports, church, and work. She was thrilled by their son Ben's mission call last year to serve in the California San Diego mission in American Sign Language and quietly planned a trip to San Diego, which the family carried out last June (without Elder Dutson knowing) and which is now a great blessing to all.
Marianne suffered unimaginable pain these last fourteen years. Being a heart transplant recipient since March 4, 2005, she continued to be a strong supportive wife, mother, daughter, and sister to her family. Putting her husband, children, and pets before herself, she fought struggling health issues every day to be present for the big, and little moments, like spending time with family at the family cabin in Island Park, Idaho and in Yellowstone National Park, or taking time to observe and reach out to us in our needs. Marianne was always grateful for her donated heart and rarely complained about her medical issues. Her example of Christ-like patience was beyond our understanding and she lived her life as closely as she could to her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Marianne is survived by her husband, children, brothers and their families, and also by most of her cats and dogs. She loved the Lord, her family and her pets dearly. Marianne is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Marianne will be held at the LDS Cedarview Church located at 691 E. Cedarview Circle Tooele, Utah. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 with a viewing from 9:30 am-10:30 am and the funeral services to follow at 11:00 am at the same location. She will be buried in the Tooele City Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the University of Utah Health Care organization and its marvelous Solid and Organ Transplant Donation team for the excellent care these past 14+ years as well as our donor and his family, identity still anonymous. The family is a grateful advocate for organ donation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.didericksenmemorial.com and a GoFundMe page, under her name, has been set up to assist with the expenses. Our family is so appreciative of all of the love, prayers, and support.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019