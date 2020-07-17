1947 ~ 2020

Marianne Calderwood, 72, beloved wife, mother, grandma, daughter, and sister, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home in Tooele, Utah. She was the daughter of Mildred and Claude McGinnis, born on December 21, 1947 in Preston, Idaho.

To those who knew her or worked with her, knew her simply as MOM. She worked for Larry H. Miller and Riverton Chevy dealerships. Marianne was the first female parts manager for a major dealership in the Western United States. Her door was always open to all in need. She loved racing, camping, fishing, and cooking. Marianne was Annie Oakley with a Red Rider BB Gun.

BOOP, BOOP, A DOOP, We Love You to the Moon & Back.

Marianne is survived by the love of her life of 31 years, Gary Sparks of Tooele, sons; Ric (Darci) of West Jordan, Mark (Deb) of Meridian, Brandon (Joannah) of Murray, daughter Desiree (James) of Magna, Brother Vic (Lisa) of Payson, 15 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and aunts; Barbara and Marie. She is preceded in death by both parents, grandparents, 1st husband John Noland, brother Mike, sister Claudia, twin brother and sister, James and Jane, daughter Ashley, aunts, and uncles.

No funeral service will be held due to COVID-19. Please send condolences to Tate Mortuary or online through the SL Tribune.



