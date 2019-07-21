|
|
Marianne Hansen Anderson Daniels
1932 ~ 2019
Marianne Hansen Anderson Daniels passed away on May 29, 2019, in Charlottesville, VA of Congestive Heart Failure. She was born May 25, 1932, in SLC, UT the daughter of Arthur E. Hansen and Elizabeth Trezona Hansen.
She graduated from West High School, SLC, in 1950 and married Rex N. Anderson, Jr. on Jan. 30, 1951. Rex preceded her in death on May 7, 1983, and she later married Seldon "Manny" Daniels who passed on April 10, 1999.
Marianne and Rex had three children; Rex N. Anderson III (Trace) who preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 1992; Pamela Anderson Rohr married to Ronald, Charlottesville, VA and Edward N. Anderson married to Karen, Slidell, LA. She has 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 5 step great grand children all who she loved very much. Marianne was preceded in death by four siblings; Lois Brink, Duanne Hansen, Beverly Mayne and Karen Nielsen Benson and she is survived by her sister Phyllis Geurts married to Art, SLC, UT. She has many nieces, nephews and cousins all who she adored.
Marianne had a competitive spirit and thought it was so fun when she won (she was not a bad sport though). She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards and games. She liked most sports and especially loved to watch her sons play baseball. She always enjoyed going to new places and traveling. In her later years, she joined the Assistance League where she volunteered in many capacities but she particularly enjoyed bringing pleasure to the audience as she and the other volunteers sang and danced in Nursing Homes and various places.
She resided most of her life in SLC but moved to CA where she and Rex raised their children. They returned to SLC after an early retirement by Rex and she only moved to VA not quite 4 years ago. She loved her family and friends and nothing was more precious to her than spending time together. Marianne was loved by all and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Hospice of the Piedmont located at 675 Peterson Jefferson Parkway Suite 300 Charlottesville, VA 22911 or you can donate online at hopva.org.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on August 2, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Midvalley Bible Church 13985 South 2700 West, Bluffdale UT 84065 with internment at Santaquin Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 21, 2019