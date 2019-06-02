Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Marianne Nile Stens Snyder
1940 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT-Marianne Nile Stens Snyder, age 78, passed away surrounded by her family in her cherished home on May 29, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1940 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Harold Berge Hansen and Mable Lindsay Hansen Stens. She recognized Otto Stens as her loving father. Marianne is survived by her two sons Dennie (Mary) and Scott, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, as well as three siblings. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and a granddaughter. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 with a friends and family gathering one-hour prior. Interment to follow at the same location. To see full obituary please visit MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019
