Marie Bone Jensen
1925 ~ 2020
In the early hours of Sunday, March 15, 2020, our sweet mother, sister, Mimi, aunt, cousin, and friend, Marie Bone Jensen, 94, left this mortal existence to join her beloved husband, daughter, parents, and other family members waiting for her in our heavenly home. She was born on April 21, 1925 in Garland, Utah to her loving parents Errall Eugene and Margaret Ellen Hales Bone. She was welcomed to the family by her parents and big brother, Don. Several years later, her little brother Paul, joined them.
Marie was raised in Garland, and graduated from Bear River High School. She met the love of her life, Merrill Ervin Jensen, early in life as he grew up across the street from her family. They married on May 31, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Merrill chose a career in the Air Force, so Marie had the opportunity to travel to many states and Okinawa, taking her little family with her. She was such an example of hard work, optimism, and spiritual strength. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved Jesus and Heavenly Father. She served in many callings.
She is survived by her children; LeAnna (Doug) Julander, Julene (Brian) Carlson, Richard (Patsy) Jensen, and Mark Jensen, 17 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, and daughter, Marrilyn (James) McBride.
Due to the health risks at present, a private graveside service was held for the immediate family with a celebration of her life to take place at a future date.
The family wanted to thank Mark for his love, devotion, and care of Mom these last few years, and Everest Hospice for their help and support. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020