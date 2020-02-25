|
Marie Crosland Stam
1952 - 2020
Our dear mom, Marie Crosland Stam, passed away February 22, 2020 in South Jordan, UT. She was born on November 25, 1952 to Emerle L Crosland and Phyllis Peterson Crosland. She married Raymond F Stam on September 8, 1972, in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised four children, with the philosophy that family was everything. Mom loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to do crafts, travel, and spend time with her sister Carolyn. She also loved the summers she spent with her family at the cabin. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother Paul. She is survived by her children Christine Peasley (Joe), Michelle Hansen (Chad), Brett Stam (Kara), and Laurie Green (Sean), as well as her 12 grandchildren, her sister Carolyn, and her brothers Mark, Jim and Gary.
~We love you mom!!! You will always be in our thoughts and memories!~
An evening viewing will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, So. Jordan, UT. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Glenmoor 6th Ward at 4200 Sky Drive, So. Jordan, UT where a viewing will also be held from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the services. Interment will be at Salt Lake City cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020