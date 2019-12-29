|
|
Our beloved Mom, Mimi, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully in her home Christmas morning after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Marie was uncommonly selfless. She was always finding ways to serve and show love and kindness to those around her. She was a patient and attentive listener whose sincerity was unmatched. She was the epitome of a loving mom to her two kids, and excelled in the art of being the most outstanding Mimi to her four grandkids. They were the light of her life and she made sure that they, and everyone else, knew it. As an adult, Marie worked tirelessly to graduate from the University of Utah with a degree in Psychology. She worked for many years in the Granite School District where she made many deep and lifelong friendships. After retirement, she found a great love in volunteering within the ESL program at Granite Park Jr High. She found joy in the goodness and humility of the refugee children she served. Marie is quite simply irreplaceable, and will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.
Services will be held Tuesday, December 31st at Premier Funeral Home 67 East 8000 South.
An open house will be held from 10:30-12:00. A brief service will be held at 12:00 followed by her interment at Elysian Gardens.
In lieu of flowers and with keeping with the spirit of Marie, please donate to the or of choice. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019