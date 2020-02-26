|
|
Marie Johnson Kemp
1923 ~ 2020
Marie Ann Hibberd Johnson Kemp, our beautiful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed peacefully from this life on February 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on October 15, 1923 in Sugarhouse, Utah to Thomas Albert Edward Hibberd and Jasmine Young Hibberd, the second of four children. She attended school at Forest Elementary, Irving Junior High and South High School. At the age of 18, she married her sweetheart, Redge Lile Johnson, in the Lion House on January 27, 1942. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of 5 children, 16 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy.
In 1957 Redge was tragically killed in an auto/semi-truck accident leaving Marie to care for their five children. She worked tirelessly to support her young family. In 1964 she went back to school and earned her nursing degree. She worked at Cottonwood Hospital for 30 years.
On February 11, 1983 she married Keith Kelvin Kemp, a longtime friend who had also been widowed. They shared many happy years together. They served a mission in Ventura, California. They enjoyed traveling and took many trips. They spent much of their time caring for and loving their children and more than 160 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were married for almost 37 years.
She was blessed with many gifts and talents. She played the accordion as a young girl and loved to perform. She was a talented seamstress and made clothing for her young family, and later she made many dresses for her grand daughters. She loved quilting and attended a quilting club for many years with her daughters. She also enjoyed crocheting. She made dozens of afghans, many of which were donated to the Festival of Trees, where she volunteered for many years.
One of her favorite past times was playing cards with her children and grandchildren. They played together nearly every week until her health failed. Her competitive spirit will be fondly remembered.
Marie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in many callings. She served in the Temple for many years. She enjoyed being a member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and held many offices.
Marie was preceded in death by her husbands, Redge Lile Johnson and Keith Kelvin Kemp; parents, Albert and Jasmine Young Hibberd; siblings, Nadine Gibbons, Afton Todd, Albert Hibberd; and son, Thomas Johnson. She is survived by her children: Carolyn (Walt) Hall, Mary Sue (Dale) Fuelling, Marlene (Larry) Bowers, and Mark (Alene) Johnson and her stepchildren, David (Valerie) Kemp, Richard (Julie) Kemp, Kenneth (Joni) Kemp, Russell (Tawny) Kemp and Marissa (Dan) Whittington; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie was adored by her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
We would like to thank mom's many friends from the Murray Park Ward who served her so kindly. We would also like to give special thanks to Vi, Leti and Ana who cared for mom with so much love and tenderness.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Park Ward, 495 East 5600 South, Murray, Utah. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday, February 28, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020