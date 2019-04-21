Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Marie Silcox
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Riverton 1st Ward
13200 South 1500 West
Riverton, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverton 1st Ward
13200 South 1500 West
Riverton, UT
Marie Laney Silcox
1934 ~ 2019
Our dear Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Friend returned home to her Heavenly Father at the age of 84. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, April 17, 2019. Marie was born on October 18, 1934 in Murray, Utah to Mark Alden Laney and Olive Bernice Hastings. She was a graduate of Murray High School in 1953. She attended LDS Business College and the University of Utah. She married Robert S. Silcox, January 6, 1954. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple. They divorced in 1975.
She taught for years at Jordan Valley School as a special needs teacher. She also worked for the Salt Lake City Police Department as a records clerk until her retirement. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a fierce BYU Football fan. She loved her garden, going to movies, putting together puzzles, and reading.
She is survived by her 3 children; Stephen (Gail) Silcox, Sheridan, Wyoming; Denese (Chris) Hase, Cottonwood Heights, Utah; Scott Silcox, Draper, Utah; 11 Grandchildren , 4 Great-Grandchildren, 4 brothers and 1 sister. She is preceded in death by her daughter Michelle, her sister Rhea, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Riverton 1st Ward, 13200 South 1500 West, with a brief viewing preceding the funeral from 10:00 am to 10:45 am. A viewing will be held Sunday evening, April 28, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton. Interment at Riverton Cemetery. A special thank you to Country Living Care Center for their exceptional care of our Mother for the short time she was there. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
