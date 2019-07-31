Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
Marie "Grammy" Owen


1938 - 2019
Marie "Grammy" Owen
1938 ~ 2019
Marie "Grammy" Owen passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Ogden, Utah September 26, 1938 to William and Fay Henderson. She had many hobbies including painting, ceramics, scrap-booking, playing bingo and spending time with her grand-babies.
She was active in the Red Hats Society and the Teamsters. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all.
She is survived by two sisters, one brother, two daughters, three sons and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; her parents, two baby girls and a son. She will be missed by her loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, where a viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment-Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, Utah. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 31, 2019
