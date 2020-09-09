Marie P. Higbee
1928 ~ 2020
Marie Peterson Higbee got her "GOLDEN TICKET" on Sept. 5, 2020 to be with her loving husband again.
Marie was born in Center Creek, Utah on May 27, 1928 to Jerome Young Peterson and Maybell June Peterson Boyden. Mom graduated in 1946 from Wasatch High School. She married Keith L. Higbee on October 17, 1947 in Washington D. C. and later was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 29, 1948. Marie achieved one of her goals of visiting all dedicated temples in Utah plus extra ones in Hawaii, CO, CA, Canada, IL, AZ, WA, ID, OR, and NV.
Mom worked as a waitress/server during the 1960's and 70's at big company banquets. She also worked at J. G. McDonalds Candy Company on the assembly line with the chocolates and used to eat the bad ones. She retired from Durfey's Dry Cleaners in 2007 to take care of Dad.
Mom was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she held several teaching positions. She was involved with the Kearns Lions Club and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She loved crocheting, sewing, puzzles, cooking, being with family, visiting teaching, and serving others.
Marie had six children: LaMar (Shirleen), Karl, Alice, Susan (Ron), and Kevin (Sheri); 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith L. Higbee; son, Jay Leon Higbee; grandson, Shawn Lansing; son-in-law, Leo Howell; daughter-in-law, Janet Higbee; her parents; and siblings: Ferron, Arland, Sarah, and William (Billy).
A special thanks to the Atlas staff that helped us care for mom at home and to the Kearns 1st Ward Relief Society Sisters that came and stayed with mom.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with a viewing prior from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Heber City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
