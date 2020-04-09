|
|
Our dearly beloved Marietta passed away March 17th, 2020 from cancer at the age of 67.
She was vibrant and joyous, a beacon of kindness and generosity who truly loved and cared for others.
As a Physician she applied her wisdom, knowledge, and love of healing to improve the life of those around her.
Her life was guided spiritually as a dedicated member of the LDS faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents Tikran and Evelina Hacopian, her brother Eddie, and by her late husband and love of her life Peter.
We miss her greatly and will forever love and cherish her in our hearts.
To leave online condolences or to sign the guestbook please visit: russonmortuary.com
A memorial website dedicated to Marietta is located at: mariettabergdorf.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020