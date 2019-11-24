|
|
Marilyn Allen Saxton
May 5, 1937 - Nov. 19, 2019
Marilyn, our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away Tuesday night of natural causes related to her age. She was born in Salt Lake City to Palmer and Evelyn Allen and grew up in the Sugarhouse area. She graduated from South High School, The University of Utah and Westminster University receiving her Master's Degree. She then went on to teach at the local schools for thirty-five years.
Marilyn was married to her beloved sweetheart, Bill Saxton for forty-one years, and was proud to inherit three sons: Bill Jr., Trenton (Kellie) and Jeff (Amee). Also, was the very proud grandmother to seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Marilyn and Bill loved camping and world travel. Her favorite destination was Hawaii. Marilyn was a member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Western Canada.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; bothers Jerry and Paul; along with her sister Claudia.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 25th from 11:00 to 12:00 noon at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.) Sandy. Interment to follow viewing. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Her memory will live on and she will be surely missed.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019